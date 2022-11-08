England football star Beth Mead has backed her Lioness teammate Jill Scott MBE to take the crown in this year's series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - joking that she will boycott the series if she does not win.

Mead, who is from Whitby, says it is "impossible to dislike" Scott, who she played alongside as England lifted the Euro 2021 trophy at Wembley in the summer.

Scott entered the jungle earlier this week and was warmly received by the British public, with bookmakers making her the favourite to go all the way.

Speaking to ITV Sport, Mead said: "We may be biased, but for me she's a hands-on winner.

"I think knowing her as a human, outside of football and in football, she is the exact same person. She will bring so much happiness and joy into that camp.

"It's impossible to dislike her. If she doesn't win, I'm boycotting I'm A Celeb. That's me, I'm done!"

Mead says Scott's biggest stumbling block in the jungle could be trials involving rats, joking that she had "thrown her mum under the bus a bit" by saying her homemade lasagna could help prepare her for the bush tucker trials.

She added that she would one day like to follow in her teammate's footsteps and become a campmate in the future.

Sunderland-born Jill Scott announced her retirement from football in August 2022 following the Lionesses' victory in European Championships.

