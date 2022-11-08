A football match is being held in memory of a 14-year-old boy from Gateshead.

Tomasz Oleszak, who died in hospital on October 4 following an alleged stabbing in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate the previous night.

An exhibition match to remember him will take place at Gateshead International Stadium on Sunday 20 November.

The match is being organised by Gateshead Cleveland Hall FC, Tomasz' former club, with members of the under 15 squad taking to the pitch to play in his honour.

The event is being backed by Gateshead Council, Gateshead FC, Durham County FA, Northumbria Police and the force's Police and Crime Commissioner.

Tickets for the match are available to buy online.

Following Tomasz's death, a vigil was held at the Springwell Community Centre close to where he lived.

A fundraiser by his former football coaches has so far raised more than £25,000 for his family, describing him as a "passionate footballer" and a "much loved member of his local community."

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court in October charged with murder, as well as a charge of attempted wounding with intent and a charge of carrying a bladed article in a public place.

His next appearance in court is scheduled for the New Year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...