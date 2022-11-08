Police have arrested five people after officers were attacked with fireworks on Bonfire Night.

Officers were on patrol in Southwick, Sunderland, on Saturday 5 November when a group of youths began throwing rockets at them.

One officer and a 14-year-old were left with serious injuries after being hit with the fireworks. Both were left with hearing loss and possible perforated eardrums. Another teenager, aged 17, was not seriously injured despite a firework exploding near his face.

Four males, aged between 14 and 19 have now been arrested in connection with the incident along with a 34-year-old woman. They remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Sean McGuigan, senior investigating officer for Northumbria Police, said: “We are absolutely appalled by this incident and will not stop until we find all those responsible.

“We can confirm we have arrested five people in connection with this attack and our enquiries are progressing at a rapid pace.

“To help us ensure all those responsible are identified and brought to justice, we’d once again ask the public for their cooperation and support and ask anyone who is yet to come forward, to get in touch.

“We’d also be keen to hear from anyone who has seen footage or posts about this incident on social media or anyone who might have seen similar behaviour that night in the local area from 6pm to this incident to come forward."

Anyone who may be able to help Northumbria Police with their enquiries is asked to contact them directly on 101 or via their website.

