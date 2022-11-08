The wife of a missing Wallsend man has made a heartfelt appeal for information.

Ronnie Brown, 81, was reported as missing on Sunday 6 November after he left the family home in the Bracken Avenue area at about 7am.

He is thought to have returned to the area at around 9am but it is unclear if he went into his home and he has not been seen since by family, friends or neighbours.

Patricia Brown, his wife, said: “This is very out of character for Ronnie and we are worried sick.

“We fear he may have had some sort of medical episode and urgently needs help.

"Please, if anyone has seen anyone matching the description of Ronnie, I'd beg you to come forward and tell police.

“We’re also asking people to check CCTV, dashcam footage and please check gardens and outhouses in case he has gotten lost or collapsed.

“Please help us get our Ronnie home.”

Northumbria Police is supporting Mr Brown's family and is asking members of the public to help by checking CCTV or outhouses.

CCTV, taken in the early hours of Sunday, not long after he left his house, has been released.

A police spokesperson said: "We hope this CCTV helps people build a clearer picture of what Ronnie looks like, how he moves and what he was last seen wearing."

Mr Brown is described as a white male, 5’2 and of a medium build. He is believed to be wearing a dark jacket, burgundy jumper and Sketchers trainers. He might be carrying a bag for life.

Anyone with any sightings or information – no matter how small – is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221106-0821.

