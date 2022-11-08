A taxi driver has been put on the sex offenders' register after trying to kiss a passenger and touch her leg.

Amer Salamat had also lectured the woman about religion, told her he liked her and gave her his phone number.

The 55-year-old was driving the victim to her home in County Durham after picking her up from a taxi rank in Newcastle city centre.

The woman immediately disclosed what had happened to her family and it was reported to the police.

Salamat, of Wingrove Road, Fenham, denied sexual assault but was found guilty following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

He was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was placed on the sex offenders' register for seven years. He has been banned from working as a taxi driver for life.

Detective Constable Christopher Bentham, from Durham Constabulary’s Digital Investigations Unit said: “The victim in this case has shown enormous bravery throughout the investigation - from coming forward and speaking out straight away to giving evidence in court and facing Salamat.

“Salamat completely abused his position of trust as a taxi driver by trying to groom a vulnerable woman who was alone in his car.

“I hope that the conclusion of the trial will allow the victim to close this chapter of her life and move on.”

