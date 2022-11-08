Work has begun new £130 million sub-sea cable factory in Northumberland, which could create 171 jobs.

The 69,000 square metre site at Cambois, near Blyth, which is due to be up and running by 2024, will make cables to transport power from offshore wind farms to the mainland.

The firm behind the project, JDR Cables, says the plant will be the first of its kind in the country and will help to support the decarbonisation of the UK energy market.

Tomasz Nowak, chief executive officer at JDR said: “We’re delighted to be starting construction, it’s taken a lot of hard work from all stakeholders for spades to finally hit the ground today.

"It’s a significant moment for the North East too, as projects like ours will provide more local jobs and opportunities for the people of Cambois, Bedlington and the surrounding area.

"This region and the east coast of the UK has plans to connect an incredible amount of energy infrastructure in the coming years and we’re proud to be contributing to it in the midst of a growing offshore energy sector."

It is the latest development in the south of Northumberland, which is becoming a burgeoning green energy hub for the country.

Port of Blyth has made the area a base for innovative windfarm technology and training, while British Volt has plans to build a plan to manufacture batteries for electric cars at Cambois, though still needs to secure long-term funding for the project.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...