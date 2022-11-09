Play Brightcove video

Rachel Bullock reports

Pageantry, an ancient tradition and an unexpected egging met the King as he visited York for the first time since ascending the throne.

There was disappointment for some among the crowds after the King’s walkabout in the city was marred by a protestor who attempted to egg him.

However, he appeared unfazed by the incident and there was joy among those who did meet the King Charles, who was in York with Camilla, the Queen Consort on Wednesday.

Among those was Jason Tweedie-Long, aged five, who got the chance to hold hands with the monarch after writing to York City Council. They spoke with Buckingham Palace to give him the chance to meet King Charles III.

Jason, who is visually impaired, would not otherwise have been able to see the monarch on the visit.

Jason Tweedie-Long was delighted to meet the King and Queen Consort. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Following the event, the excited youngster told ITV Tyne Tees: “I met the king!”

Wendy Loveday, his grandmother, said: “It’s been amazing. You would need to be within 1.5m to see him. They came over and took his hand. He’s super excited.”

The day started with the ancient tradition of touching the sword at Micklegate Bar – the ceremonial entrance of York.

The York Guard played music ahead of the arrival, and as is customary, the monarch paused to ask for the Lord Mayor’s permission to enter the city.

The visit was interrupted after a number of eggs were thrown at the Royal party, with one man arrested.

Play Brightcove video

Following the incident, one woman said: “I don’t think the crowds are too pleased with him but the police did a good job and took him away.”

Another said it had spoiled the day. The woman, who had shaken the King’s hand as a child, added: “Of course it has because they took him away straight after that.

“He was going to have a walkabout and then he didn’t and nobody knew what was going on.”

Another woman said: “It’s absolutely ridiculous. I just don’t understand it. It’s a shame for the younger generation who have never seen a Royal.”

Some of those lining the street were happy to see the king.

One woman, from Glossop in Derbyshire, said: “I was very pleased. It was so good to see him. It’s brilliant for York.”

Another woman described it as fabulous, adding: “It was really nice to see both of them and welcome them to York.”

Later in the day the King unveiled a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster.

On the latest episode of the ITV News podcast Royal Rota, Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson discuss Prince Harry's memoir and just what happened with King Charles and COP27.