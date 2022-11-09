Hairy Biker Si King has announced he is set to open his first restaurant in his native North East.

King, who is originally from Kibblesworth near Birtley, will be taking a space in Sunderland's Sheepfolds Development, based in a Grade II listed former stables.

It is due to open to the public in summer 2023.

He said the menu at his new venture will include flavours from across the world as well as offering a space for "pop-ups" for independent producers.

He said: “Sunderland is a transforming city, and one with great provenance when it comes to local produce. It’s a city by the sea, with access to fresh fish and seafood, plenty of allotments for homegrown fruit and veg, and a spirit of innovation that really appeals to me as a creative person.

“I think Sunderland is crying out for venues like the stables, that mean people do not need to venture outside of the city to enjoy good quality food in a stunning setting.

"The fact that the team behind it are Sunderland based, and want the absolute best for the city, is what makes this such a special development and one I am thrilled to be joining.

"What will be absolutely vital is that people vote with their feet, and patronise the brilliant places being developed for them.”

Planning permission for the Sheepfolds development was given approval in May as part of ongoing work to rejuvenate Sunderland's waterfront.

The refurbishment is being carried out by architectural firm BDN, which recently restored the Old Simpson Street School.

Rick Marsden, the firm's managing director, said: “We’re pleased to be welcoming Si to our venue. We want to bring something really special to the city – a fantastic range of places to eat, drink and enjoy – so Si’s relaxed style of food will be a great addition to the other businesses we’re speaking to.

“Each will offer something different, so there will be a place to suit all tastes when we open next summer.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...