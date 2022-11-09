A pedestrian is receiving treatment for serious injuries after being hit by a car in Middlesbrough.

The man in his sixties was taken to James Cook Hospital following the Marton Road crash.

It involved a grey Ford Focus and took place at around 3pm on Tuesday 8 November.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

