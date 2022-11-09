A driver has admitted causing the death of a teenage girl in a crash near Durham.

Craig Graham, 19, was behind the wheel of a silver Ford Fiesta when the vehicle collided with a wall on Potterhouse Lane in Pity Me, Durham, on Saturday August 28, last year.

The crash resulted in the death of Graham's 18-year-old rear seat passenger, Georgia Duncan. Two other teenage passengers were also seriously injured.

Emergency services were called to the fatal crash at around 6:20pm but, despite the best efforts of paramedics, Georgia, from Tantobie, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, Graham, of Welford Road, Consett, appeared at Durham Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The sentencing was adjourned until next month.

Georgia Duncan, 18, from Tantobie, was described as a "much-loved" much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend. Credit: Family

Judge James Adkin said: "You have pleaded guilty to these charges, but I need more information regarding the impact of this offending on those who were injured and the family of the deceased...the sentence will be prison, it's just a matter of how long."

Graham was granted unconditional bail until his next court appearance and an interim driving ban was imposed. Graham will return to the court for sentence on Friday, December 2.

Following the fatal crash, Georgia's family paid tribute to her, saying she will be "greatly missed". A statement read: "Georgia was a much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend who will be greatly missed."

