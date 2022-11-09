What to expect as King Charles III visits York

King Charles III will be making his first visit to York to unveil a statue of his mother, Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

He and Camilla, Queen Consort, will be making their first visit to the city since he became King in September on the final day of a two-day tour of Yorkshire.

The statue, designed and carved by York Minster's stone mason Richard Bosson, will be revealed following a service at the West Front of the Minster.

The King will enter the city at its traditional royal entrance of Micklegate where, in keeping with tradition, he will stop to ask the Lord Mayor's permission to enter the city.

It will be the first time a monarch has passed through the gate since 2012, when Queen Elizabeth II last visited York.

Lord Mayor of York, Councillor David Carr said, “To extend the traditional greeting to King Charles III on what we hope will be the first of many visits to York will doubtless be one of the highest honours of my career and my period in the great office of Lord Mayor of York.

"I am thrilled to be able to welcome him on what I am certain will be a day which combines great joy at his visit and reflection on the great service and legacy of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“My thanks and congratulations go to the whole team at York Minster for the work they have done to make this historic occasion possible.”

On arrival at the Minster, The King and Queen Consort will be welcomed to York Minster by the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, where they will attend a short ceremony to unveil the statue.

The two metre-high statue forms part of plans to transform part of the Minster's grounds into a new accessible space called Elizabeth Square, named in honour of the late monarch.

After that, they will be travelling onward to Doncaster to confer the city with city status.

