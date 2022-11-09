She's been on a history-making England squad, given an MBE, and now she's taking on the jungle in this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Here's look at the life and career of former Lioness Jill Scott.

North East roots

Scott grew was born in Sunderland in 1987. She grew up a keen runner and footballer, before making the decision to focus on football at the age of 13.

After leaving school, she completed a BTEC National Diploma in Sport and Exercise Science, before going on to study for a foundation degree in sports and exercise development. After this, she studied sport at Loughborough University.

Scott signed a two-year deal with Manchester City in 2014 after leaving Everton. Credit: PA Images

Football career

Scott began her senior career with Sunderland Women, and also represented England at under-19 level.

She then went on to play for Everton Ladies between 2006 and 2013, during which she won the FA Women's Premier League Cup and the FA Women's Cup, playing in both finals.

After leaving Everton, she signed a two-year deal with Manchester City, helping the team secure the Continental Cup Trophy in 2014. She won the WSL title with City in 2016, plus three FA WSL cups and three league cups.

In June 2020, Scott signed a new two-year contract which saw her take up a coaching role at the club.

Scott then returned to Everton on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 season, before moving to Aston Villa on loan until the end of the 2022 season.

The Lionesses made history when they beat Germany 2-1 in the Women's Euros 2022 final. Credit: PA Images

England call-up and Euros win

Scott's first call-up for England's senior squad came in the spring of 2006, after she had captained the under-19s side for 18 months. She made her debut against the Netherlands later that year.

Over the years, she made 161 appearances for the Lionesses in total, including in several World Cup games.

In June 2022, Scott was included in the England squad which made history by winning the UEFA Women's Euros.

Retirement from the game

Scott announced her retirement from football on 23 August 2022 as England's second-most capped international footballer.

Speaking to The Players Tribune at the time, Scott said: "I may be saying my goodbyes to football, but we’re going to make this a celebration. No sad faces. We’ve had too much fun for any tears.

"If you would have told me that I’d live to see 90,000 people packed into Wembley Stadium for a women's European final? And that I’d be playing in it? Impossible.

"If you don’t love it, you don’t last. You can’t. The dream is what sustains you."

Jill Scott pictured at her cafe in Manchester after the Lioness's Euro 2022 win. Credit: Jill Scott

Personal life and achievements

In 2020, she was recognised in the New Year's Honours list, and was given a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to women's football.

Alongside her fiancé Shelly, Scott owns a coffee shop in Manchester called Boxx2boxx - named after box-to-box midfielders who are all-round players skilled at both attacking and defending.

She was even pictured working there with a dustpan and brush in hand just days after lifting the Euros trophy.

Scott said she hoped to have a 'North East' advantage with hosts Ant and Dec. Credit: ITV

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Scott is currently a campmate in the 2022 series of I'm A Celebrity. The show has returned to Australia for the first time in two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Her fellow campmates include Boy George, Mike Tindall MBE and Chris Moyles.

Just days into the competition, Scott became a favourite to win, with fans commenting on her sense of humour, leadership and authenticity.

