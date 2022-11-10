Dave Stewart praises 'special' young musician fundraising for cancer treatment

Play Brightcove video

Amy Lea speaks to Dave Stewart of Eurythmics

An 80s musical icon has praised the 'amazing' response to a fundraiser in aid of a young musician diagnosed with a rare tumour - calling her a "rare talent".

Faye Fantarrow, 20, revealed she had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioma brain tumour on social media. She is now trying and raise the money needed to cover the cost of a medical trial in California for treatment.

Faye Fantarrow was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour, and is now fundraising for treatment in the USA. Credit: Faye Fantarrow

Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, also from Sunderland, recently signed Faye to his label Bay Street Records. They were recording at his studio in the Caribbean when she learned of her diagnosis.

He said: "The music was sounding amazing, she was writing a song a minute so I was having to keep up! "I was very excited about the record and her mum pam called me with not very good news. My heart sank.

"I immediately donated my lump in and spread it about all over social media. I told Annie [Lennox] about it, she donated as well. It just keeps spreading."

Ms Fantarrow was previously diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia when she was just eight years old. Following treatment, the cancer returned when she was 15.

The tumour she was diagnosed with is believed to be a rare consequence of the radiotherapy she received as a teenager.

Stewart adds that things are going on 'in the background' in a bid to help her raise the £450,000 needed to get the treatment.

He said: "She has a very unique and special gift with her words and her singing and her music. The thing is, I'd just recorded these amazing tracks with her. They're finished, so I know how great they are.

"There's always hope. And beyond hope, there's hope."

