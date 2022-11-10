An investigation is underway after a three-year-old boy died in a "medical incident" in County Durham.

Emergency services were called to a property in Ushaw Moor, near Durham, on Saturday 5 November.

Paramedics from North East Ambulance Service attended but the boy later died in hospital.

A multi-agency investigation is now underway into the circumstances surrounding the death.

A spokesman for Durham Police said: “On Saturday, Durham Constabulary supported the North East Ambulance Service in attending a medical incident in Ushaw Moor. The incident involved a three-year-old boy, who sadly died later.

“We are involved in a multi-agency investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the child and the public will notice an increased police presence in the area over the coming days while enquiries are conducted."

