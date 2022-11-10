An A1 upgrade through Newcastle is being officially opened after £110 million improvement works.

The scheme to create a third lane on a five-mile stretch between Scotswood and North Brunton was completed last month.

An official opening ceremony is taking place today, on Thursday 10 November.

Richard Holden, MP for North West Durham and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Roads and Local Transport will visit a site along the two-and-a-half-year project, near the Westerhope Interchange, and answer media questions.

National Highways said the additional lane will improve traffic flow. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

National Highways said the improvement will boost accessibility to jobs and services in the North East, whilst also supporting new business and development opportunities and housing developments along the route.

"It will also play a vital role in supporting a safe, serviceable, integrated road network, helping traffic flow more freely and driving environmental sustainability," a spokesperson said.

"More than 1,900 people have worked on the Scotswood to North Brunton project, two thirds of whom were from the local area."

