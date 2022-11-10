Three men who were implicated in a firearms conspiracy have been jailed.

Mushfiqur Rahman, 26, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on 7 February, where he admitted his role in an incident which saw a Newcastle window fired at back in June last year.

Rahman, of Lanercost Road, Fenham, had been on trial but changed his plea to guilty during the prosecution's evidence.

Rahman joins his associates Kesa Malik, 26, and Abdourahmane Sow, 18, who pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing on 10 January.

The court were told how two loud gunshots were heard on Colston Street in the Benwell area in Newcastle on 3 June last year.

No-one was injured in the incident, which led to 12 suspects being arrested.

Following further investigations Rahman and Malik, both of Wingrove Gardens, Newcastle, and Sow, of Ardgowan Road, London, were all charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

As the investigation continued further offences were uncovered and Rahman, Sow and a fourth man, Tamim Ahmed, 27, also admitted a series of drugs offences in Newcastle.

Rahman admitted possessing cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and cannabis with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possessing criminal property.

Sow admitted possessing cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and cannabis with intent to supply and supplying cannabis.

Ahmed, of Middleton Avenue, Fenham, admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply and a separate offence of possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

Tamim Ahmed, 27, admitted a series of drugs offences in Newcastle. Credit: Northumbria Police

Sow was also convicted of possessing heroin and cocaine while Malik admitted being concerned in the supply of a class A drug as part of a wider country network.

On Wednesday 9 November, the four appeared at Newcastle Crown Court and were sentenced to a total of 22 years.

Malik was sentenced to six years imprisonment, Sow received five years and Rahman was sentenced to nine years behind bars.Additionally, Ahmed was given a two-year sentence, suspended for two years.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police, said: “These convictions are the result of a lot of hard work by our detectives and we hope it reassures our communities that any incidents involving a firearm are dealt with extremely seriously and violence of this nature will not be tolerated.”

The ten other suspects arrested since the incident have been released under investigation. However, enquiries remain ongoing.

DCI Barr added: “Through the ongoing work under Operational Sentinel, we will continue to disrupt and dismantle the organisations who are using firearms to cause fear and who choose to engage in violence.

“We encourage anyone with information about this type of activity to get in touch with us and help us keep communities safe.”

