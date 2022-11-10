A mother-of-two has been handed 10 penalty points after she was caught in charge of a vehicle while over the legal drink-drive limit.

Lucy Dean was sentenced at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 9 November after she was convicted for being drunk in charge of a child under the age of seven years, and being in charge of a motor vehicle with an alcohol level over the limit on 13 July.

Dean, of Lulsgate, Thornaby, pleaded guilty to being drunk in charge of a child and not guilty to the second charge. A jury found she was guilty of both offences on 19 October.

The 35-year-old was in a Mitsubishi car on Trenchard Avenue, Thornaby, when tests showed she was double the legal alcohol limit.

Teesside Magistrates' Court heard Dean had 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35. She was in charge of a child at the time.

Mitigating, Paul Watson said the defendant has been attending Alcoholics Anonymous and has been working on her issues.

He said: "She has addressed her alcohol issues which is something she should be applauded for. She is the only driver in the household, her partner is learning to drive and is assisted by her giving him extra tuition."

District Judge Marie Mallon handed the defendant 10 penalty driving points and a 12-month community order.

Judge Mallon told the defendant she must maintain "standards of driving to perfection" and cooperate with the order of 12 rehabilitation days and pay costs of £734.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...