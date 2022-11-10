Sections of Hadrian's Wall are no longer considered to be at risk, a report by English Heritage has said.

In its annual snapshot of the "critical health" of England's heritage, it said 13 sites had been saved in the North East, while eight sites were added to the Heritage at Risk Register.

Sites saved include Holy Trinity Church in Sunderland, Guisborough Conservation Area and two section of Hadrian's Wall, which this year is marking its 1,900 anniversary.

At National Trust-owned Steel Rigg in Northumberland, collapsed sections of the Wall were repaired by specialist stonemasons, and the top of the wall was covered with stones and turf to discourage people from walking on it and protect it from further damage.

Meanwhile at Port Carlisle in Cumbria sections of the wall were examined and recorded and underwent repairs by specialist stonemasons.

Progress has also been made on efforts to preserve Seaham's conservation area, which includes the remains of the original harbour and railway lines, as well as residential and commercial properties, which tell the story of the town's 19th century development.

Across the North East there are 72 buildings or structures at risk, as well as 30 conservation areas, 23 places of worship, one battlefield, six parks and gardens and 122 archaeology sites.

Eight sites in the region have been added to the register for the first time.

St Mary's Lighthouse Conservation Area, Whitley Bay

Spittal Conservation Area, Berwick upon Tweed

Church of St Paul, Church Bank, Jarrow, South Tyneside

Adderstone Hall, Northumberland

Lordenshaw multivallate hillfort, Romano-British settlements, field system, cairnfield, cross dyke, round cairn cemetery, rock art and medieval park pale, Northumberland

Glead's Cleugh Iron Age promotory fort, Northumberland

Ancient settlements on Hartside Hill, Northumberland

Locomotive coaling drops, Shildon, County Durham.

Guisborough Conservation Area is no longer 'at risk': The town hall is not partly being used as a distillery. Credit: English Heritage

Trevor Mitchell, Historic England’s regional director for the North East and Yorkshire, said: “The 13 sites saved this year in the North East show what’s possible with funding support, committed partnerships and dedicated volunteers.

"Historic England’s Heritage at Risk programme is working with local people, councils, businesses and volunteer groups to rescue precious historic places so they can bring joy and economic benefits to their communities, now and for generations to come. The restoration of iconic landmarks like Hadrian’s Wall show what can be achieved with imagination and commitment.

“As the threat of climate change grows, the reuse and sensitive upgrading of historic buildings and places becomes ever more important. Finding new uses for buildings and sites rescued from the register avoids the high carbon emissions associated with demolishing structures and building new”.

Heritage Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: "Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register plays a vital role in our ongoing mission to protect and preserve our rich heritage across the country.

"It helps to ensure that future generations can continue to benefit from everything our historic sites and buildings have to offer. It is also wonderful to see so many heritage sites removed from the Register thanks to the support of local communities together with Historic England."

