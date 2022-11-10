A son has been hailed a hero after climbing through the window of his 92-year-old father's bungalow when a fire broke out.

Gary Young, 59, has been praised by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) after he jumped through a window to save his father, John Young, after his microwave caught fire.

John, who lives in High Spen, Gateshead, called his son in the middle of the night after the smoke alarm activated in his bungalow.

His microwave had caught fire after he put his neck-warmer heat pad in it and forgot about it.

Living just down the road, the son went to the house and found it engulfed in smoke.

John could not find his keys to the house to get out, and opened the kitchen window for air.

Concerned for his welfare, Gary climbed through a window to help. Unable to find the keys, he had started boosting him out the window when fire crews arrived and helped get the pair out.

The microwave caught fire after Mr Young left a neck-warmer heat pad in it and forgot about it. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

He said: "I was so scared, I knew instantly there was something wrong and I left in such a panic that I left my key at home.

"The fire service turned up with the ambulance at the right time to help me get my dad out and then help me out.

"I’m so thankful they were able to help us before it got any worse."

The fire left significant smoke damage in the house and John is currently waiting to be re-homed, hoping to be close to his son.

Richie Rickaby, area manager for community safety, said: "What Gary did was incredible and there is a very good chance that he saved his father’s life that day.

"We would never advise anyone to enter a burning building but Gary showed incredible bravery and should be proud of his actions.

"This is an opportunity to praise his actions but also to highlight the dangers of alternative heating methods this winter."

Mr Rickaby said heat pads, electric heaters and candles all pose potential fire risks if not used correctly and warned family and friends to be vigilant of vulnerable people using alternative means of staying warm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...