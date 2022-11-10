Two new Stack venues could be about to spring up in County Durham - creating more than 300 new jobs.

The company behind Stack in Seaburn, which runs its operation from shipping containers, has announced plans to expand into Durham city centre and Bishop Auckland.

The Danieli Group has submitted a planning application to convert the former Marks & Spencer store on Silver Street in Durham into a leisure complex. It is expected to generate around 185 new jobs.

It will have a food outlet, bars and a live performance stage.

The proposals for Bishop Auckland would see a similar complex built across two floors at Newgate Street in the town, after the group were appointed as a development partner by Durham County Council.

It is anticipated 120 new employees would be created for the town.

The company's chief executive Neill Winch said: "Durham is a city with an international reputation for its tourist attractions and history and is home to one of the top universities in the country, bringing in students from around the world.

“Also, Bishop Auckland is a town where we know we can contribute to local culture,jobs, enterprise, tourism and communities.

"We are in the business of transforming places, and we hope to be a catalyst for transformation in County Durham with a combined investment of more than £7 million."

The popular Stack venue in Newcastle's city centre closed in May 2022 to make way for an HMRC office.

Durham County Council's cabinet member for economy and partnerships said: "We are delighted to be welcoming Stack to both Durham and Bishop Auckland.

"These exciting venues complement our ambitious plans to regenerate the county and attract visitors from far and wide as we shine a spotlight on all that County Durham has to offer."

