A teenager is in critical condition after a "disturbance" in Elswick in the West End of Newcastle.

Officers were called to Elswick Road at around 6:30pm following reports of an assault.

A 14-year-old was reportedly stabbed in the incident.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. A police cordon remains in place in the area.

Three young people, aged 17, 16 and 15, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm. They remain in police custody.

Police have also arrested a man and a woman, both aged 40, on suspicion of assisting an offender. They also remain in police custody.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 6.30pm yesterday (Wednesday) we were contacted by the ambulance service who were responding to a report of an assault in Elswick.

“It was reported that a 14-year-old male had been injured following a disturbance on Elswick Road. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

“Officers immediately attended the scene and a full investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Three males – aged 17, 16 and 15 – have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and they remain in police custody at this time.

“A man and a woman, both aged 40, have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and they are currently in police custody.

“Officers remain in the area to carry out a range of enquiries. There is no wider risk to the public.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website quoting log NP-20221109-0955.”

