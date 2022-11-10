Five players from the North East have been included in Gareth Southgate's 26-man England squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Newcastle stars Nick Pope, Keiran Trippier and Callum Wilson have been named, along with former Sunderland players Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford, who have a wealth of tournament experience.

Speaking to the media, Gareth Southgate said: "We've had to cover a couple of players that aren't yet fully fit, so having 26 available meant we were probably able to take a couple of risks that you might not have been able to with 23, but we think the balance is there and we've got cover in the positions we need.

"We're lighter on depth in some positions than others but we think we've got everything covered."

The squad will travel to Qatar on Tuesday 15 November ahead of their opening Group B game against Iran on Monday 21 November.

Newcastle forward Callum Wilson was one of the most debated inclusions in the squad. He has impressed so far this season, with six goals and two assists in his ten appearances for the Magpies.

His England career has been stinted by injury with just four caps and a single goal in international colours, with his last appearance dating back to October 2019.

While Harry Kane will almost certainly be Southgate's first choice up front, Wilson will give him another solid option from the bench.

Keiran Trippier is one of the full backs named in England manager Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad. Credit: PA images

Since arriving on Tyneside in January 2022, Keiran Trippier has helped transform the Magpies' fortunes from full-back.

An experienced international and set-piece specialist, he scored the free kick against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-final that got England fans believing it really could be their year.

Washington-born Jordan Pickford has been England's number 1 at their last two major tournaments. Credit: PA Images

Washington-born goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has become Southgate's go-to man between the posts thanks to his performances at the 2018 World Cup, shoot-out heroics in the 2019 Nations League and the 2020 European Championships, where he saved two penalties in the final.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will provide experience in an otherwise young midfield Credit: PA images

At the age of 32, former Sunderland midfielder Jordan Henderson is the oldest player on the plane to Qatar.

Since staring his footballing career with his boyhood Black Cats, he has enjoyed success as Liverpool captain - lifting the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League with the reds.

Newcastle stopper Nick Pope has impressed on his first season at St James' Park, with the joint best clean sheet record in the Premier League.

