More than 200 staff at a Newcastle-based energy firm have voted to strike over pay.

Workers at Baker Hughes in Walker, which makes pipelines for the oil and gas industry, balloted for industrial action.

They said recent pay offers, one including a four per cent pay rise, represented a 'real terms pay cut', and did not keep up with current rates of inflation.

Michael Hunt, GMB Union Organiser, said: "Workers at Baker Hughes are desperate. They’re struggling to make ends meet and feed their families. Four per cent won’t touch the sides.

“This is a multinational company making vital pipes for the energy sector. They make a lot of money and have orders for many years to come. It’s time they invest some of the cash into the workforce to help them through the cost of living crisis.”

Baker Hughes said it is 'disappointed' that its pay offer was rejected.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Our initial offer of a 4% increase to basic rate salary was declined. A further and final proposal of 4.56%, was also rejected, along with a one-off lump sum payment that represents the increased amount accrued since the review process was started in July 2022.

“Our offer also enhances our employees’ total benefits package through measures such as higher employer pension contributions, enhanced life insurance and increased bonus payments based on basic salaries.

"We believe this offer is line with, if not above, competitive rates for our industry. It is also above the current national UK median of 4%.

“We find it incredibly disappointing that the GMB has drawn out this process unnecessarily. Three separate consultative ballots have been held, significantly delaying implementation of an annual renumeration award for employees at our Newcastle site. We also proactively involved ACAS to reach a resolution.

“Our Newcastle employees make a strong contribution to the Baker Hughes business, and we have no desire to see any form of industrial action. We will work closely with our employees to reach a conclusion that best meets the needs of all parties and allows us to manage our costs in a market that continues to be volatile.”

The date of the industrial action will be announced in the coming days.

