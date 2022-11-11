Eight males have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder following the reported stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in Elswick.

The teenager remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The alleged assault happened just before 6:30pm on Wednesday 9 November.

Police have said it was reported two groups had been involved in an altercation in the Westmorland Road area.

Three boys, aged 17, 16 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

Eight further male suspects – all aged between 16 and 18 - have also since been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

All 11 suspects remain in police custody at this time.

There has been a police presence in Elswick following the reported stabbing of a 14-year-old boy, who remains in critical condition. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “An investigation remains ongoing following a report of an assault in Elswick which occurred shortly before 6.30pm on Wednesday (November 9).

“It was reported that two groups had been involved in an altercation in the area of Westmorland Road.

“Emergency services attended and found a 14-year-old boy near Elswick Road who had suffered injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article. The teenager remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

“A full investigation has been ongoing ever since the incident with officers carrying out a range of enquiries at a number of locations nearby.

“Three males, aged 17, 16 and 15, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

“Eight further male suspects – all aged between 16 and 18 - have also since been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

“All 11 suspects remain in police custody at this time.

“A man and a woman, both aged 40, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have since been released on police bail.

“At this early stage, officers believe all parties involved were known to each other and there is no information to suggest there is a risk to the wider public. An increased police presence remains in the area as officers carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to the public.

“We would like to thank everyone for their ongoing patience and cooperation as we continue to investigate this serious incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221109-0955.”

