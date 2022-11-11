Police have made five arrests and seized £8,000 in cash in a series of drug raids on Wearside.

Officers raided two properties in Hetton-le-Hole, recovering more than £1,000 worth of illegal drugs.

At the first property on Richard Street, £4,000 in cash was recovered along with £750 of suspected heroin.

A 41-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs but have since been released on police bail while investigations continue.

At another address on Lindsey Street, officers seized £4,000 in cash, £250 worth of cannabis and £2,000 in counterfeit banknotes.

Two men, aged 20 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs. A 25-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering. All three have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Lee Underwood of Northumbria Police said: “These warrants are just another example of the continued work being carried out across the region to tackle illegal drug supply and organised crime.

“We hope that this activity shows the public how dedicated we are to keeping our communities free from illicit and harmful substances.

“I would like to thank everyone involved who helped execute the warrants, including the public who continue to support us by passing on vital intelligence about suspected criminality in their area.

“No one wants this type of criminality happening on their doorstep and it often leads to a range of other issues – so we would urge the public to remain vigilant and report any concerns to us.

“We will continue to work with our partners to dismantle the criminal groups who try to profit from the sale and supply of illegal drugs, as well as ensuring those affected by drug addiction receive the support they need.”

