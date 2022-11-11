A man who was caught with a wad of fake "twenty poond" notes has appeared in court.

William Hickson, 33, from Gateshead was found to have a stack of the counterfeit notes displaying the Geordie slang when he was searched following an unrelated arrest in early 2021.

Northumbria Police officers discovered £820-worth of £20 notes in Hickson's sock.

They included serial numbers, a portrait of Scottish economist Adam Smith and 'Twenty Poond' written in large lettering.

The 'Poond' misspelling was the most glaring error, but the fact each note shared the same serial number was also a giveaway. Credit: Northumbria Police

Hickson pleaded guilty to possessing counterfeit currency in July 2022.

On Thursday 10 November he was sentenced to 23 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements and a year-long curfew between 8pm and 6am.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £187.

The 41 counterfeited notes were forfeited and destroyed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...