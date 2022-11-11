A man who took a family’s car with a two-year-old child in the back seat has admitted kidnap.

Luke James Joyce, from Peterlee, took the Vauxhall Vectra car from Quarrington Hill, in County Durham on 21 September.

The car was later found abandoned in the nearby village of Ludworth.

The girl was unharmed and was returned safely to her family.

Joyce, of Essex Place, appeared before Durham Crown Court on Thursday 10 November.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to kidnap, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and without insurance but denied dangerous driving and theft.

The court heard Joyce did not initially know the child was in the vehicle and said he did not intend to steal a baby.

Joyce was remanded in custody and is due to appear before the court again on 17 November.

