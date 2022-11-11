A Harrogate man sent explicit pictures to and tried to meet an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old boy.

Phillip Ruddy, of Boroughbridge Road, Bishop Monkton, has been placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years after he pleaded guilty to arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

The married 49-year-old thought he had been engaging with a child in online sex chat. However, it was in fact an undercover police officer running a decoy profile.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he was on the Fab Guys website, which is for over 18s, when he was contacted by a profile called "twink wanting fun".

Having said he was 18 on the profile, the officer then told Ruddy he was in fact 14 but that did not deter him and he sent pictures of his genitals and asked for pictures in return.

There was also explicit chat and an arrangement was made to meet in Byker, Newcastle.

Graeme O'Sullivan, prosecuting, told the court: "The defendant discussed having sex together and said he had never done it with someone so young.

Phillip Ruddy sent pictures of his genitals online to what he thought was a child but was in fact an undercover police officer. Credit: NCJMEDIA SYNDICATION

"He asked how many older guys he had been with and said 'oh my God you are my fantasy'."

A detective went to the meeting place and recognised Ruddy from one of the images online and arrested him.

On arrest Ruddy said: "My life is over. Will my wife find out?"

He pleaded guilty to arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and was sentenced to 12 months suspended for two years with a nine month curfew and 50 hours unpaid work.

He must also sign the sex offenders register for ten years and will be subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

Nick Cartmell, mitigating, said Ruddy, who runs his own business, was in the North East for work reasons and said there was "some persistence by the police officer" posing as the boy.

He added: "He has expressed his complete contrition and regret.

"It was not a premeditated offending, it was an adult website and he believed he would be communicating with adults."

