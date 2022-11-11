A police officer who was on duty when she filmed herself performing a solo sex act in the station toilets has been banned from policing for life.

Clare Ogden was a Cleveland Police officer when she made the seven second video at the end of her shift at Redcar police station before sending it to her partner.

The 40-year-old also used her mobile phone to record classified information and shared it with a colleague because she found it amusing, a misconduct hearing was told.

Ms Ogden, who resigned during an investigation into her conduct, was barred from policing following the hearing.

The former officer, who resigned after 17 years in policing, had told the panel she will regret the seven seconds she filmed the sex act for the rest of her life.

Ms Ogden had accepted the allegations relating to sensitive information on her phone, but said it amounted to misconduct, rather than gross misconduct, as the material never left the "police family".

She accepted that the video showing her performing a sex act on herself was taken while she was on duty, albeit on her dinner break, and on police premises - in the toilets.

About the allegations, she told the panel: "I don't think I have experienced embarrassment and shame like it.

"I just wish I hadn't done it. It was a five-to-seven-second moment of my life that I will regret for the rest of it."

The officer joined the force in 2004 and has received a number of commendations during her career.

Giving evidence during the hearing held at the Riverside Stadium, Ms Ogden said on joining the force: "I was really proud, it seemed like the natural career following in the footsteps of my parents as it were.

"I loved it for the most part... I loved being part of a team, I loved making a difference to people's lives. I was really proud, a hand on heart moment to put on my uniform every day."

She added: "I felt somewhat pressured to resign from the force, it's not something I wanted to do and not a decision I took lightly. I have forged a new career one I'm equally proud of. I miss my job as a police officer and I'm sad I had to leave it.

"I'm devastated if I could turn back time and change my actions I would. I don't think I can put into words how sorry I am. I've lay awake at night for 20 months thinking I should have done this, I should have done that."

Detective Chief Inspector John Bonner, Directorate of Standards & Ethics at Cleveland Police said: “Former police officer Clare Ogden was subject of an investigation by Cleveland Police’s Directorate of Standards and Ethics, following allegations that she had breached the confidentiality of Police data and was involved in sexual misconduct whilst on duty. She resigned from the force during the investigation.

“Despite her resignation and there being no criminal offences found, Cleveland Police has continued to investigate her under police conduct regulations, seeking her bar from the police service.

“The panel's determination, that Clare Ogden would have been dismissed had she still been a serving police officer, protects and safeguards the public by ensuring she is permanently prevented from any future employment in the police service.

“The Directorate of Standards and Ethics will continue to pursue the minority of police officers and staff who conduct themselves in a manner that does not abide by the expected standards of professional behaviour.”

