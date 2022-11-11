The search for a missing Wallsend man has been stood down.

Ronnie Brown, 81, was reported as missing on Sunday 6 November after he left the family home in the Bracken Avenue area at about 7am.

An extensive search was carried out with officers reviewing CCTV, conducting door-to-door enquiries, and combing the area with specialist search dogs and drones.

Specialist officers from Northumbria Police have spoken to Mr Brown's family and confirmed that the search has been stood down today (Friday 11 November).

Superintendent Sam Rennison, of Northumbria Police, said: “This decision was not made lightly, but sadly, after six days of extensive searching and after consultation with his family, we have the made the decision to stand down.

“We combed the area for CCTV and considered all possible routes he may have taken.

"Based on findings we believe that Ronnie headed towards the river and may have fallen in the water.”

The Force’s Marine Unit, assisted by specialist trained dogs who can conduct water searches, were drafted into the search but there have been no sightings of Mr Brown.

Supt Rennison added: “This was not the outcome that anyone hoped for and we are supporting Ronnie’s wife and loved ones.

“I ask that everyone respects their privacy during this challenging and heart-wrenching time."