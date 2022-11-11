Communities across the North East have come together to remember and reflect on those who have lost their lives in conflict.

A moment of silence was observed across the region to mark the anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Veterans and members of the public gathered at the war memorial in Old Eldon Square to pay their respects.

Among them was Warrant Officer Harvey Evans, who served in the Falklands during the 1980s.

A short service took place at the cenotaph at Middlesbrough's Dorman Museum as the memorial marked its centenary.

On Darlington's High Row, just as in other places across the country, a lone bugler played The Last Post before the town fell silent.

A poppy display was in place on the steps while elsewhere in the town, knitted post box toppers appeared to mark the day.

Poppy tributes were on display in Darlington to mark Armistice Day. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

