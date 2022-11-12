Police say they remain concerned for the safety of a North Yorkshire man who has not been seen in three weeks.

Peter Edwards, 38 from Great Ayton, was last seen on Saturday 22 October at an Asda supermarket on Pheasant Fields Lane in Skelton at 5:11pm.

It is believed that he travelled there in a BMW car, registration beginning YG56, parking up at the Longacre pub opposite.

The car was recovered more than a week later, on Tuesday 1 November.

Officers say they are still trying to piece together his movements since the last time he was sighted.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Chatterton from Cleveland Police said: “We need members of the public to come forward with any information they have which may assist us with our investigation.

"Three weeks is a long time for someone to not be in touch with their friends and family; to say we are concerned for his welfare is an understatement, we need to locate him as soon as possible.”

On Saturday 12 November, Police Community Safety Officers (PCSOs) will be handing out information to the public in the area he was last seen, around the Skelton Retail Park.

They are also asking anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage taken around the area at the time he was last seen to come forward as it may be able to help them with their investigation.

