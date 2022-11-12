England have announced the withdrawal of Whitby's Beth Mead from the squad due to family circumstances.

The Arsenal forward won her 50th Lionesses cap in the 4-0 win against Japan on Friday, but she will miss Tuesday’s game against Norway.

It comes as the 27-year-old has faced drew criticism on social media after she was as quoted in the Guardian as saying the make-up of the squad which won Euro 2022 was "coincidental".

She said her recent comments about diversity in the Lionesses squad were "not a true reflection" of her values.

Mead told Sky Sports: "It was a tough one to take. I think it was unfair how it was written."

Beth Mead won her 50th cap for the Lionesses in Friday's victory Credit: PA

She added: "My values and beliefs are completely different to what was written. It's not a true reflection of me as a person.

"In terms of diversity and everything in the game, I want to be there front and centre, helping with that. I know the FA are doing a lot for that. I said that in the interview and that didn't get put through.

"Unfortunately it made me look worse in that context but these things happen in the media these days.

"That's not a true reflection of me and I hope people understand that and sometimes don't believe everything you read."

Lucy Bronze will leave the squad too as a precaution regarding a minor injury and will return to Barcelona.

