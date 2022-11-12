A major gateway into Newcastle city centre will be closed for the next 10 days to enable essential gas repair works to be carried out.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, has agreed with Newcastle City Council that the two road closures would be introduced from the evening of Friday 11 November.

The slip road from Swan House Roundabout down to the central motorway section of the Tyne Bridge will remain closed during this time.

A diversion for access to the Tyne Bridge will be put in place from the exit on Swan House Roundabout down the existing bus lane, which will be converted into a multi-vehicle lane.

The works are taking place so engineers can carry out replace a gas pipe in the centre of the road, which has required several repairs in recent times.

The old metallic main is being replaced with new plastic pipe to minimise the risk of any future inconvenience. The work is expected to take up to 10 days and diversions will be put in place while the road is closed.

NGN Operations manager Michael Pratt said: “We appreciate that this is a short notice closure, and we are extremely sorry for any inconvenience customers may experience as a result, but they are absolutely necessary to protect our workforce – the safety of our engineers and members of the public is our number one priority.

“We apologise in advance for any disruption caused and will be working as safely and quickly as possible to finish the repair as soon as we can.”

