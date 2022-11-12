Man dies after assault in Middlesbrough, another critically injured

A man has died after an incident in a residential property on Teesside.

Officers were called to Homerton Road in Middlesbrough just after 5.30pm on Friday 11 November, after receiving information that two men had been assaulted.

A man found inside an address was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards.

Another man, in his 30s, was confirmed to have sustained serious injuries and he is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

The deceased man has not yet been formally identified and detectives are working to confirm his identity and establish the circumstances surrounding his death. They are also working to determine how the second man sustained his injuries.

A large police presence remained in the area throughout the night, with door to door enquiries carried out.

“We would appeal for anyone with information which could assist ongoing enquiries to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 204293,” a force spokesperson said.

