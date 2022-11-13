Four people have been arrested after a man was taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds.Emergency crews were called to Shields Road in Byker, Newcastle, on Saturday 12 November, at around 10pm. It followed reports of a disturbance in the area.

Two men, aged 49 and 29, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm. Police have also arrested two women, aged 46 and 43, on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.Police have put a cordon in place on the high street, to allow officers to carry out investigations. Northumbria Police have confirmed that the alleged victim is in a critical but stable condition.A spokesperson said: "It was reported that a man in his 40s was assaulted and suffered serious injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article. He was taken to hospital where he remains."A full investigation has been launched into the incident."Officers remain in the area to carry out enquiries. Officers believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public."

Ambulance crews were also called to the scene, to reports of someone seriously injured outside The Raby.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We sent a specialist paramedic, a Hazardous Area Response Team and an emergency ambulance crew and took the patient to a major trauma unit for further treatment."

