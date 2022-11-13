Play Brightcove video

A moving concert has taken place at Durham Cathedral to honour the lives of those who have died in conflicts throughout our history.

The Festival of Remembrance returned to the city for the 11th year on Saturday 12 November, in front of a near full Cathedral.

This year's event commemorated those who gave so much in the liberation of the Falkland Islands 40 years ago.

Poems, readings and musical tributes were performed, before a poignant moment of reflection and remembrance with thousands of poppies falling silently from the Cathedral's central tower.

Lieutenant Colonel Barney Barnbrook, Regional Director North East and Yorkshire at ABF The Soldiers’ Charity said: “The Festival of Remembrance is one of our most important events of the year, giving the opportunity for the Region to commemorate the sacrifices of many, in conflict, over the years.

“This year is extremely poignant, as we remember a more recent conflict, on the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.”

The concert was narrated by former ITV Tyne Tees presenter Pam Royle with music from Bugles of Durham Army Cadet Force, the Blue Light Choir, the Band of Royal Regiment of Fusiliers and 102 Battalion REME Pipe Band.

The Reverend Canon Michael Everitt, Canon Pastor at Durham Cathedral said: “Remembering all those affected by war is part of the regular heartbeat of prayer and worship at Durham Cathedral, and we are glad to continue our partnership with the Festival of Remembrance.

The festival is all in aid of ABF The Soldiers Charity, the national charity of the British Army that supports soldiers, veterans and their families.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...