A Newcastle schoolboy has been praised for his quick thinking after he performed life-saving CPR on another passenger on the school commute.

Year 11 student Bailey Shore was on the bus to Benfield School when he noticed another passenger's lips had turned blue.

The driver of the bus was alerted and 15-year-old Bailey, who had recently been given CPR training at school, used his new-found skills to help Dr Ross Fowkes, a neurology doctor at The Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, deliver the treatment he needed.

Together, they resuscitated the passenger for around ten minutes until paramedics arrived to take over.

Bailey, who is from Cowgate, said: “I thought he was asleep and snoring until I noticed his blue lips. As the doctor was checking the man’s pulse I said that I knew how to do CPR and could I help?

"He said 'yes' so I started giving the gentleman chest compressions. We kept swapping over as it is exhausting. You have to push down really hard and my arms were aching.

“An ambulance arrived pretty quickly and paramedics took over. It was only then that I realised I was shaking and felt a bit upset so I went home and the doctor rang my school to tell them what had happened.”

The man was admitted to hospital and was discharged two weeks later.

His granddaughter said: “That took so much bravery and courage and, for someone so young, we as a family find this remarkable.

“The fact that he didn't panic and leapt into action has played a huge part in saving my granddad’s life for which we as a family will be eternally grateful. My granddad and our whole family will be forever grateful for Bailey’s actions.”

Dr Fowkes added: “His actions, and those of the paramedics, saved this man’s life and he should be very proud.

"The situation Bailey found himself in highlights the importance of everyone knowing how to perform CPR, as you never know when you will need it. It was very fortunate that Bailey had so recently learnt CPR at his school and was brave enough to put those skills into action.”

Anthony Martin, headteacher at Benfield School said: "I’m not sure any of us fully appreciated the value of undergoing CPR training during wellbeing week but Bailey has clearly shown that it can and does save lives.

“Only a small percentage of people who suffer a heart attack outside of hospital survive and it is incredible to think that Bailey and the doctor were able to save this person’s life.

"It is a powerful lesson to us all of the merit of learning first aid and CPR skills because they really can make the difference between life and death.”

