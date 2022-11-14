A North East DJ brought the party to St James' Park as Newcastle United guaranteed they would sit third in the Premier League at Christmas.

Schak, from North Shields, took over the space outside the stadium's Metro station for an impromptu rave following Newcastle's 1-0 win over Chelsea in their final league match before the World Cup break.

The DJ's pop-up party caught the eye of one of the club's co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi who joked that he was disappointed to miss out on the action.

On Saturday November 12, Joe Willock's second half strike was enough to seal the Magpies' fifth win in as many games.

It was a feisty finale to the game, with players from both sides clashing in injury time.

There was a carnival atmosphere in the stands long after the full-time whistle, with players taking a lap of honour around the turf to thank the fans for their support - and the party continued outside the ground, where Schak had set up his decks.

Schak is no stranger to taking to the streets to promote his music, having previously staged raves on a Metro carriage and the Shields Ferry to get his tracks heard - but said this was particularly special.

He said: "It's hard to put into words. It's like putting lighting in a bottle. Witnessing such happiness and such joy - I feel so blessed.

"Having the support of my home city means everything to me. Seeing so much love and positive energy, it means so much."

"I believe Newcastle is the greatest city in the world. Our city, our culture... Newcastle was a sleeping giant that's woken up. The city's starting to thrive.

On Twitter, Mr Ghodoussi said: "Can't believe I missed this. An invite would be appreciated next time."

The Magpies have earned 30 points from their opening 15 games, losing just once this season.

Three members of the Newcastle United Squad will be heading to Qatar for the World Cup, after being named in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad.

