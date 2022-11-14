An investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a property in Newcastle.

Emergency services were called to an address in Dilston Road, Newcastle just after 6am on Monday 14 November.

On arrival, the man was found dead and an investigation has been launched.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6am today (Monday) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a man at an address on Dilston Road, Newcastle.

“Emergency services attended the scene and found a man who was deceased. His death is currently being treated as unexplained and a full investigation has been launched.

“An increased police presence is in the area as officers carry out enquiries. Anyone with information can contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221114-0120.”

