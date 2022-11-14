A man was left unconscious following an alleged assault on Hartlepool's Headland.

It is believed the man, aged 48, was headbutted and kicked in the head during the alleged attack and was left needing stitches to his lip.

It happened at around 10:20pm on Monday 24 October on Northgate, close to the crossing opposite Nun Street.

The suspect is described as a white male, with a shaven or bald head, of large to heavy build and wearing a dark coloured t-shirt. He was also accompanied by a female.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything, or who may have dash cam footage which can help them with their enquiries.

Anyone who might be able to help is asked to contact Hartlepool CID on 101, quoting incident number 191729.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online or via 0800 555 111.

