A man who was found dead in a property in Middlesbrough has been named.

The body of 36-year-old Carlos Boyce was found at a house on Homerton Road on Friday 11 November.

Another man in his 30s was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He has now been discharged.

Officers arrested three men on suspicion of murder and another man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Boyce’s family and friends at this very difficult time. His family has asked to be left to grieve in peace."

