Two women are due in court after a man was taken to hospital with stab wounds in Newcastle.

Emergency services were called to Shields Road in Byker, Newcastle, on Saturday 12 November, at around 10pm following reports of a disturbance.

The male victim, who is in his 40s, was taken to hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Two women have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 43-year-old and 46-year-old are due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Monday 14 November.

Julie McAllister, 43, of Bolingbroke Street, Byker, Newcastle, has been charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, threatening person with bladed/pointed instrument in public place & a racially-aggravated public order offence.

Candice Tote, 46, of Westgate Road, Newcastle, has been charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

Two men, aged 49 and 29, who were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm, have been released on police bail.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...