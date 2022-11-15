A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) prosecution is being brought against a council following the death of a six-year-old who was killed by a falling tree while at school.

Ella Henderson was hit by the tree at Gosforth Park First School in Newcastle on Friday 25 September 2020.

She died at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle the following morning.

The HSE said Newcastle City Council will face a charge under section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

It follows an investigation by HSE, initially led by Northumbria Police.

The first hearing is due to take place at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on 10 January 2023.

Following Ella's death, her family paid tribute to her in a statement.

They said: “Ella is our beautiful baby girl now and always.

“We want to say a heartfelt thank you to the teachers, emergency services and the staff at the RVI who did everything they could to help her.

"She was so brave and so strong, she brought so much joy to us, her big sister Abi, her family, her besties and all who she met. We feel incredibly blessed to have had her in our lives. We had the perfect family and she will live on in our hearts."