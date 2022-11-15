Organisers of Durham Lumiere have confirmed when the event will return in 2023.

The festival, which sees historic landmarks and buildings in the city become the canvas for light displays, will return for its eighth edition from Thursday 16 to Sunday 19 November 2023.

The event was last held in 2021.

Lumiere, produced by art producers Artichoke, will be partnering with County Durham Community Foundation for the event, with proceeds going to its Poverty Hurts programme, which provides support to families, older people in cold homes and younger people who require help with their mental health.

Artichoke's artistic director Helen Marriage said: “It would be tempting to think Lumiere is not a priority in our current difficult economic circumstances but Lumiere has never just been about stunning spectacle and pretty lights.

"Over the years, Lumiere has consistently brought tangible benefits to the local community, building the local economy, investing in local businesses, training local kids and putting Durham firmly on an international culture map.

"In these challenging times, it is all the more important that families have events to look forward to without having to worry about what it will cost to attend."

Michelle Cooper, chief executive of County Durham Community Foundation, said: “To support Lumiere is to support one of County Durham’s great treasures – an event that brings art, culture and magic to everyone, while enriching local lives throughout the year."

Durham Lumiere first launched in 2009, attracting 75,000 visitors. Credit: Artichoke/Durham County Council

Cllr Amanda Hopgood, leader of Durham County Council said: "Lumiere demonstrates our commitment to championing culture and culture-led regeneration following our campaign for UK City of Culture 2025. It also provides a huge boost to our economy and helps to strengthen our communities as they come together to experience the festival."

“The chance to come together with friends, family and neighbours is more important than ever in these challenging times. We look forward to working with our partners to ensure next year’s event is as sustainable as possible, supporting our beautiful environment and our commitment to tackling climate change and achieving net zero across the county.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...