The family of a man found dead in a house in Middlesbrough have paid tribute to him as a "loving and doting" family man.

The body of 36-year-old Carlos Boyce was found at a property on Homerton Road on Friday 11 November.

His family has now released a photo of him, and said: “Carlos was a loving and doting dad, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

“He was loved massively and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

“Carlos was described by his son as the best man in the world and that he was his idol.”

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Another man in his 30s was found at the address with serious injuries and was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Officers arrested three men on suspicion of murder and another man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

