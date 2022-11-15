Skip to content

Man charged with murder after death of 49-year-old man in Newcastle

Northumbria police were called to the scene on Dilston Road at about 6am on Monday 14 November. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Officers investigating the death of a man in Newcastle have charged a suspect with murder.

Shortly after 6am on Monday 14 November, officers responded to reports of a man injured at an address on Dilston Road.

Emergency services attended and found a man with serious injuries consistent with having being caused by a bladed article.

Beimnet Gebreab, 49, of Newcastle, died as a result of his injuries and a murder investigation was subsequently launched. 

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder and was brought into police custody.

The man arrested - Yasim Ismael, 38, of Dilston Road, Newcastle – has since been charged with Beimnet’s murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Wednesday 16 November.

Investigation underway after 'unexplained' death of man