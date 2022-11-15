Man charged with murder after death of 49-year-old man in Newcastle

Officers investigating the death of a man in Newcastle have charged a suspect with murder.

Shortly after 6am on Monday 14 November, officers responded to reports of a man injured at an address on Dilston Road.

Emergency services attended and found a man with serious injuries consistent with having being caused by a bladed article.

Beimnet Gebreab, 49, of Newcastle, died as a result of his injuries and a murder investigation was subsequently launched.

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder and was brought into police custody.

The man arrested - Yasim Ismael, 38, of Dilston Road, Newcastle – has since been charged with Beimnet’s murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Wednesday 16 November.