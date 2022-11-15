A County Durham woman is due to appear in court charged with murdering her child.

Christina Robinson, 28, will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court for the murder of her three-year-old son, Dwelianyah Robinson.

It comes after emergency services were called to a property in Bracken Court in Ushaw Moor on Saturday 5 November.

The child was taken to University Hospital of North Durham but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Robinson will also face a charge of child neglect.

Durham Police said a police presence will remain at the scene today while enquiries are completed.

