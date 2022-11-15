Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died at a property in Newcastle.

Officers were called to Dilston Road in the Arthurs Hill area of the city at around 6am on Monday 14 November, where a 49-year-old man was found with injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

Despite the efforts of paramedics he later died.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and are being given support from specialist officers, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said.

A 38-year-old man, who is believed to be known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hudson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a serious incident which has sadly resulted in a man’s death and we are determined to establish exactly what happened.

“We have launched a full investigation and have arrested one man as part of our enquiries.

“At this early stage, we believe all parties were known to each other and that there is no wider risk to the public.

“Our officers remain in the area to carry out a range of enquiries and offer reassurance to the public. Anyone with any concerns are encouraged to speak to them directly.

Anyone who has information that might help police with their enquiries is asked to contact them directly using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221114-0120.

