Emergency services closed off part of Durham after a potentially suspicious package was found.

Police were called to Freeman's Place, in Durham, at about 1pm on Tuesday 15 November.

The area, which includes Durham Passport Office, was evacuated with a cordon put in place.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Durham Police the area had been evacuated "as a precaution" while emergency services carry out enquiries.

However the area later reopened, with the cordon lifted shortly before 4pm as there was "no cause for concern".

